Police arrest eight gamblers; recover Rs 109,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 109,000 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Imran, Qasim, Wasif, Ahsan, Amir, Iftikhar, Umar and Waseem.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.