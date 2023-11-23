Open Menu

Police Arrest Eight Gamblers; Recover Rs 16,950 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 16,950 stake money, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Rajab Ali, Zafar Iqbal, Yaseen, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Zafar, Muhammad Tariq and Zafar Iqbal, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 16,950, six mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

