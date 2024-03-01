Police arrest eight gamblers; recover Rs 220,000 stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district police arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 220,000 stake money, nine mobile phones, charras and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Tufail, Muhammad Ali, Babar, Zafar, Riasat, Abdul Rashid, Haider and Zahoor, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police recovered Rs 220,000, nine mobile phones, charras and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.