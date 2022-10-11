Police arrest eight gamblers; recover Rs 7,370 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Tuesday arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 7,370 stake money, four mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Shakeel, Bilal, Zeeshan, Zubair, Ahsan, Zeeshan, Habib and Bilal who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.