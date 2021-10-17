UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight Gamblers, Recovered Three Vehicles, Motorbikes And Rs 185,270 Cash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police arrest eight gamblers, recovered three vehicles, motorbikes and Rs 185,270 cash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Chontra police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered Rs 185,270 cash stake money, three Mehran vehicles, two motorbikes, ten mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of ASP Saddar circle along with SHO Chontra conducted a raid in the area of Sihal.

As a result, they rounded up eight gamblers, namely Khurram Shahzad, Ahmed Khan, Asif Iqbal, Aamir Nawaz, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Bashrat, Riffat Mehmood and Waheed Afzal allegedly involved in betting.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

