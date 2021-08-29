UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight Including A Bike Lifter, Two Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drug peddlers and other lawbreakers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 1500 grams charras, four pistols 30 bore, a stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that New Town police held Wahab Wahid for having 1300 grams charras while Ali Haider was sent behind the bars for possessing 200 grams charras.

New Town, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police arrested Anis Ahmed, Moaz, Hamza Ali, Shoaib Akhtar and Nasir Hussain for possessing four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

New Town police in another raid rounded up a bike lifter namely Qasim Ali and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

