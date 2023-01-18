Police arrest eight kite sellers with 1045 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari is making efforts to control kite flying and managed to net eight kite sellers on recovery of 1045 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed, Gungmandi, Waris Khan, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Hamza, Zubair, Numan Saeed, Irfan, Jamal, Waqas, Abdullah and Bilal and recovered 1045 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.