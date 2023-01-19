Police arrest eight kite sellers with 876 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to net eight kite sellers on recovery of 876 kites and 37 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed, Gungmandi, Rattaamral, City, Race Course, and Taxila police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Ibrar, Toqeer, Hamza, Hanzala, Irfan, Haseeb and Attique and recovered 876 kites and 37 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.