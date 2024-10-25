Police arrest eight lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested eight accused besides recovering over 2.5 kg charras, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that R.A.

Bazar police arrested Muhammad Ali for having two kg charras while Taxila police rounded up an accused namely Tayyab and recovered 530 grams charras from his possession.

Similarly, Airport, Gujar Khan and Jatli police arrested four accused namely Majid, Yasir, Haider and Umar and recovered four 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Taxila police also arrested two proclaimed offenders, Muhammad Karzai and Anwar, wanted in two different cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.