Police arrest eight outlaws for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police arrested eight accused for carrying illegal weapons and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Rattaamral, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan and Mandra police in their ongoing operations held eight accused, namely Ajmal, Mazhar Iqbal, Tabassam, Ali Shan, Massawar, Owais and Shaheen and recovered three 30 bore pistols, three rifles, a Kalashnikov and ammunition.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.