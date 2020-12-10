UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Eight POs Including Two Most Wanted

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Police arrest eight POs including two most wanted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Rawat police managed to net two A category POs namely Rafaqat Ali and Nazakat Ali wanted in a murder case. Similarly, Rawat police also nabbed three POs of B category identified as Sajid Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal and Tasawar Hussain wanted in different cases.

Ratta Amral police conducted a raid and arrested two B category POs namely Muhammad Qadeer and Raja Mehboob wanted in a fraud case.

City police apprehended a B category accused namely Amirzada against whom a theft case was registered in City Police Station.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

