Police Arrest Eight; Recover Liquor, Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The police in operation against drugs peddlers and bootleggers on Saturday arrested eight and recovered 15 liters liquor, five liquor bottles, 825 grams charras and 50 rounds of Kalashnikov from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police conducted raids and rounded up Sheraz Tanveer for having five bottles of liquor.

Bani police held Basharat Masih for possessing five liters liquor. Morgah police also recovered 10 liters liquor from Asif Masih.

Ratta Amral, Cantt, Naseerabad, and Wah Cantt police netted Abdullah, Kamran Sadique, Muhammad Arif and Khanzada on recovery of 230 grams, 115 grams, 230 grams and 250 grams charras respectively.

Chontra police arrested Ghulam Abbas for possessing 50 rounds of Kalashnikov.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

