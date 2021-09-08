UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight; Recover Liquor, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:05 PM

Police arrest eight; recover liquor, drugs

Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested eight accused and recovered 3750 grams Hashish, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested eight accused and recovered 3750 grams Hashish, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held Ahsan Rashid for having 1800 grams Hashish.

Naseerabad police rounded up Atlas Khan with 1220 grams Hashish and Muhammad Usman for having 110 grams Hashish.

Saddar Baroni police rounded up three, Waqas Gulzar with 120 grams Hashish, Waseem Haider for having 200 grams Hashish and Naeem Anjum for possessing five liters liquor.

Murree police netted Qaiser Mehmood and seized 300 grams hashish.

In another raid, Sadiqabad police arrested Abdul Samad for having five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Sadiqabad All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maurit ..

UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

6 minutes ago
 FM asks world community to play role for Afghanist ..

FM asks world community to play role for Afghanistan's development

8 minutes ago
 Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, p ..

Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, plans to invest US$100m in ADNO ..

21 minutes ago

RTA announces taking over of Dubai Metro and Tram’s operation and maintenance ..

21 minutes ago
 ADEX, RAK Chamber partner to boost export growth

ADEX, RAK Chamber partner to boost export growth

21 minutes ago
 ACB awaits Taliban govt's decision about women cri ..

ACB awaits Taliban govt's decision about women cricket

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.