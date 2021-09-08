Police arrest eight; recover liquor, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested eight accused and recovered 3750 grams Hashish, 10 liters liquor and other items from their possession on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held Ahsan Rashid for having 1800 grams Hashish.

Naseerabad police rounded up Atlas Khan with 1220 grams Hashish and Muhammad Usman for having 110 grams Hashish.

Saddar Baroni police rounded up three, Waqas Gulzar with 120 grams Hashish, Waseem Haider for having 200 grams Hashish and Naeem Anjum for possessing five liters liquor.

Murree police netted Qaiser Mehmood and seized 300 grams hashish.

In another raid, Sadiqabad police arrested Abdul Samad for having five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.