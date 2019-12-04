UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Eight Suspects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Police arrest eight suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The police conducted raids at dens in different localities and arrested eight suspects besides recovering weapons and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Civil Lines raided a place and arrested three gamblers and recovered cash from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Aslam, Ansar and Saleem.

The police teams of PS Hasilpur (City), PS Ahmedpur East and PS Noshahrah Jadid conducted raids in localities lying within their jurisdiction and arrested accused who were recognized as Ghulam Abbas, Yousuf and Mazhar.

The police seized weapons from their possession including one revolver, two pistols and eight rounds.

Ahmedpur East police took a suspect of category "A" into custody. The accused was identified as Ansar. The police recovered a pistol and five rounds from the possession of the accused.

Further probe was underway.

