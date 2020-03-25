Police arrest eight suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The police arrested eight suspects and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that PS Hasilpur police arrested three suspects including Aurangzeb and Shan and recovered 80 litres liquor from their possession.

He added that Civil Lines police apprehended accused, Asif and seized 30 litres of liquor from his possession.

Baghdad-ul-Jadid police arrested accused, Johnsan and recovered 1050 grams hashish from his possession. Meanwhile,Hasilpur police arrested accused including Nadeem and Aurangzeb and recovered a pistol, a rifle and 35 rounds from their possession.

The police was interrogating the suspects.