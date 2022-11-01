Police arrest eight suspects, recover drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The police have taken eight suspects into custody and recovered liquor, hashish and weapons from their possession during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said here that acting on a tip-off, police parties of PS Dera Nawab and PS Yazman conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested two drug pushers identified as Asghar and Altaf and recovered 102 liquor from their possession respectively.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police apprehended a suspect recognized as Shaukat and recovered over 1,100 grams of hashish from his possession. The teams of police stations including PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Yazman and PS Hasilpur nabbed five persons and recovered unlicensed pistols from their possession. The accused were identified as Ayaz, Faheem, Aamar, Illyas and Asif.

The police have lodged cases against the arrested accused.