Police arrest eight suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have taken eight alleged liquor sellers into custody from different localities and recovered 1,606 liters liquor from their possession during raids conducted in the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, teams of police stations including PS Qaimpur, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Anaiyti, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Hasilpur, PS Kotwali, PS Kahirpur Tamewali and PS Head Rajkan conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested eight alleged liquor sellers.

The accused were recognized as Irfan, Murad, Jamshed, Fiaz, Rizwan and Waqas. The police have registered cases against the suspects.