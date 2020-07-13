Police arrest employee of TMA Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police on Monday arrested an employee of TMA, most-wanted criminal allegedly involved in encounters, road robberies and attempt to murder cases.

Protesting against the arrest, his son Hazoor Bakhash Phulpoto said that 15 Police in-charge Yousif Narejo picked Muhammed Shareef on Wednesday from SM mobile Communication Office, Khairpur, where his son worked.