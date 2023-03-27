UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Escaped Robber, Recover Booty

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) ::The city police on Monday arrested the robber who robbed US$319,000 from a trader a few days back in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Landikotal police had arrested two robbers involved in the robbery and recovered Rs4.3 million from them.

Later on, identification of the arrested robbers, the Landikotal police raided a hideout and arrested the third robber who was at large.

The police also recovered the looted booty worth Rs 2.5 million from the third robber and shifted him to the police station for further interrogation. The arrested robbers would be presented before the court after the completion of legal formalities.

