Police Arrest Ex-provincial Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested former provincial minister Ali Wazir Sahi from outside of judicial complex in various cases.

The provincial minister had appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas in FIR of Golra Police Station and he was arrested outside the court premises in other cases registered by capital's police.

The ATC had extended the interim bail of Ali Afzal Sahi till July 3, in case of Golra Police Station with regard to riot and vandalizing public property in judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan.

