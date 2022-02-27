Police arrest Fahad in another case after acquitting from court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Indian police on Saturday arrested journalist Fahad Shah in another case hours after a special court granted interim bail to him in a false case registered at police station, Pulwama Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian police arrested noted journalist and editor of the web portal the Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah on February 4, on the charges of uploading anti-India content on social media.