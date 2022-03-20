Police arrest fake anti-corruption official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Model town police on Sunday nabbed a fake official of Anti-corruption, pretending himself as Director of the department.

One Muhammad Majed (42) r/o 411w/B made a fake telephonic conversation with Municipal chief officer on poor sanitation and directed him to solve it immediately, a spokesman of police informed.

The municipal chief sent his team to his village and settled the sanitation issue on the spot, but later he came to know that it was a fake call.

On complaint of Municipal chief officer, police held fake caller and registered case against him.