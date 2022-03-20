UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Fake Anti-corruption Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest fake anti-corruption official

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Model town police on Sunday nabbed a fake official of Anti-corruption, pretending himself as Director of the department.

One Muhammad Majed (42) r/o 411w/B made a fake telephonic conversation with Municipal chief officer on poor sanitation and directed him to solve it immediately, a spokesman of police informed.

The municipal chief sent his team to his village and settled the sanitation issue on the spot, but later he came to know that it was a fake call.

On complaint of Municipal chief officer, police held fake caller and registered case against him.

Related Topics

Police Poor Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

6 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

14 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

15 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>