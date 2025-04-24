Police Arrest Fake Four Members Customs Officials’ Gang
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested four members gang as pretending to be customs officials involving in robbing people in Rawat.
The suspects were caught red-handed while trying to loot a citizen.
According to a police spokesperson, the suspects have been identified as Zeeshan, Hassan, Asad, and Farhan. A vehicle that had been snatched at gunpoint was recovered from them, along with fake number plates, handcuffs, a revolving light, wireless set, and weapons.
The suspects were stopped by police during a routine search when they were found behaving suspiciously.
They claimed to be customs officials but failed to provide any proof.
Further investigation revealed that they had been stopping vehicles and robbing citizens by posing as government officers.
The arrested accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade.
The gang involved in several cases and expect more important revelations and recoveries during the investigation.
SP Saddar praised the efforts of ASP Saddar, SHO Rawat, and the police team for their quick and effective action. He said, “Such criminals who threaten the safety and property of the public will be dealt with firmly.”
