UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Father On Murder Charges Of His Son

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:18 PM

Police arrest father on murder charges of his son

The police have arrested a drug addict who shot dead his son after exchange of harsh words in Rahimabad, Matani area on the outskirts of the district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug addict who shot dead his son after exchange of harsh words in Rahimabad, Matani area on the outskirts of the district on Monday.

According to Police, the drug addict Muhammad Zaman became annoyed after exchanging hot words with his son, Tahir Zaman and shot him dead.

Police said the accused police responded promptly after the incident and arrested the accused.

Station House Officer Matani, Ejaz Nabi sharing details of the incident said the accused has confessed killing of his son, adding, murder weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Police have an First Information Report has been lodged on the report of mother of the victim and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Exchange From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

21 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Fathom Why US Urges Citizens With ..

1 second ago

Two held for doing wheelie

4 seconds ago

Completion of Rs 14b road projects to change the f ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Foreign, Defense Ministers to Discuss Ukraine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.