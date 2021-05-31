Police arrest father on murder charges of his son

The police have arrested a drug addict who shot dead his son after exchange of harsh words in Rahimabad, Matani area on the outskirts of the district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug addict who shot dead his son after exchange of harsh words in Rahimabad, Matani area on the outskirts of the district on Monday.

According to Police, the drug addict Muhammad Zaman became annoyed after exchanging hot words with his son, Tahir Zaman and shot him dead.

Police said the accused police responded promptly after the incident and arrested the accused.

Station House Officer Matani, Ejaz Nabi sharing details of the incident said the accused has confessed killing of his son, adding, murder weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Police have an First Information Report has been lodged on the report of mother of the victim and started further investigations.