Police Arrest Father, Son On Killing Daughter Over Marriage Issue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Burewala Sadar police on Monday arrested a man and his son on charges of killing his daughter over marrying a man of her choice and later attempted to portray the offense as suicide by hanging her body by neck at their house.
Police had found the body of the married woman hanging by neck at the house of Mansha Dogar Sunday last and the family had then told police that she had committed suicide. However, after examining the crime scene and the evidence collected, police chose to become complainant in the case and nominated Mansha Dogar and his son in the FIR.
Police said, the woman had contracted marriage with a person Adil by her own will but against the wishes of the family. Her father and brother disliked the act. However, they had brought her back home ten (10) days back and allegedly strangulated her to death Sunday last. Later, they hanged her body with the ceiling to falsely portray their crime as suicide.
Father Mansha Dogar and his son Abbas Dogar are now in police custody and further investigations were in progress, police said.
APP/aaj/ifi
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Corruption awareness seminar held at AIOU4 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off to target over 16m children4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani AI startup clinches top spot at AquaCon invest competition4 minutes ago
-
Importance of trees highlighted through stage play14 minutes ago
-
31 new schemes to be launched in Health sector of KP, Rs. 232 billion reserved in budget-Qasim14 minutes ago
-
Athletics training camp starts14 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police bid farewell to retiring clerk Ajmal Hussain14 minutes ago
-
New NOCs to be issued for safe relocation of LPG filling points: Deputy Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
FESCO Chief assures consumers of uninterrupted power supply14 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Police seize illegal liquor, arrest suspect24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Rahim Yar Khan24 minutes ago
-
Three brick kiln owners booked24 minutes ago