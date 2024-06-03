Open Menu

Police Arrest Father, Son On Killing Daughter Over Marriage Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest father, son on killing daughter over marriage issue

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Burewala Sadar police on Monday arrested a man and his son on charges of killing his daughter over marrying a man of her choice and later attempted to portray the offense as suicide by hanging her body by neck at their house.

Police had found the body of the married woman hanging by neck at the house of Mansha Dogar Sunday last and the family had then told police that she had committed suicide. However, after examining the crime scene and the evidence collected, police chose to become complainant in the case and nominated Mansha Dogar and his son in the FIR.

Police said, the woman had contracted marriage with a person Adil by her own will but against the wishes of the family. Her father and brother disliked the act. However, they had brought her back home ten (10) days back and allegedly strangulated her to death Sunday last. Later, they hanged her body with the ceiling to falsely portray their crime as suicide.

Father Mansha Dogar and his son Abbas Dogar are now in police custody and further investigations were in progress, police said.

