Police arrest female drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Pirwadhai Police on Thursday arrested a female drug peddler, identified as Fozia Safdar, and recovered one kg of charras from her possession.

According to a police spokesman, Lady Sub-Inspector of Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested the female drug peddler.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.