Police Arrest Female Drug Smuggler; Recover Over 14 Kg Charras

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Police have arrested a female drug smuggler and recovered over 14 kg charras from her possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a female drug smuggler and recovered over 14 kg charras from her possession.

According to a police spokesman, the accused, identified as Mehreen, was nabbed by Naseerabad police.

A case has also been registered against her under the Drugs Control Act.

Police also impounded a vehicle being used for the drug smuggling.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated Superintendent of Police, Potohar, SDPO Cantt, SHO Naseerabad and his team and directed to continue operation against drug peddlers and drug smugglers.

