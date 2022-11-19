Police arrest female drugs peddler

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Saturday raided at the notorious drugs den located in Losar Sharfo area and arrested a female drug peddler while recovering 1.20 kilogram charas from the den of Aabida Perveen.

The woman was sent behind the bars after registration of a case against her under section 9-C of under narcotics act. Police sources said the woman was selling drugs in her house since long.