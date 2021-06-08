Police arrest fireworks dealer, confiscate crackers, other fireworks products

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Lohari gate police Multan on Tuesday arrested a fireworks dealer and recovered large number of fireworks products.

A spokesman of police said, that an accused Shahid Ali alias Bawla was arrested by SHO Muhammad Irfan and his team with 800 chocolate bombs besides other fireworks products while he was selling these at Gur Mandi area.

Police have started investigations after registering FIR.