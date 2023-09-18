Police arrest five accused

Police have arrested five accused in Kohat during a search operation conducted against anti-social elements on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five accused in Kohat during a search operation conducted against anti-social elements on Monday.

The Kohat Police spokesperson said that under the supervision of SHO Fazal Muhammad, intelligence-based operations were being carried out in the Jarma area of Kohat in an effort to maintain peace and combat anti-social activities.

During the operation, five individuals engaged in anti-social activities were arrested, and 443 grams of ice and 1 Kalashnikov were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

Following due process, all suspects were remanded to the Jarma police station for investigation.

