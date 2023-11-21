Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Accused, Recovered Gutka, Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 09:45 PM

In an ongoing crackdown against narcotics, Sanghar Police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered Motorcycles, Gutka from their possession

According to details, SHO Sinjhoro Ali Akber Khokhar along with his team arrested a suspect Abdul Razaq Rajper and recovered three snatched Motorcycles from their possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Tando Adam Imtiaz Ali Khuawar arrested a drug peddler Abdul Jabar Baloch and recovered 1500 packets of gutka.

SHO Sarhari Raham Hussain Waswano Imdad Bhangwar conducted a raid on a liquor factory and arrested an accused Wazir Ahmed alia Papoo Brohi on the spot and seized 560 liters of liquor.

Similarly, SHO Perun Mal Munir Ahmed Jatoi arrested a criminal wanted in a Narcotics case.

SHO Khipro Muhammad Ibahim Soomro held an accused Imran alias Mani Jutt wanted in drug smuggling while SHO Sanghar conducting a drive in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two accused Salim alias Sooraj Masih and Ahmed Brohi and seized 40 litres of illicit liquor from their possession.

