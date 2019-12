SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::During a search operation, police Monday arrested five alleged dacoits.

According to police, those arrested from near Sahuwali Phatak in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station were identified as Hassan, Waleed, Bilal, Waqas and Basit.

Police recovered two pistols and bullets from them and registered cases.