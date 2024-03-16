Police Arrest Five Dangerous Dacoits
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Khanewal Police claimed to have arrested five dangerous dacoits of Allah Dittah Mochi gang including the ring leader and seized cash along with valuables worth Rs one million from their possession.
According to District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq, SHO 12-Meel Police Station Hanif Gujjar along with the police team raided scattered places and managed to arrest the dangerous dacoits gang, namely Allah Dittah Mochi gang.
The arrested dacoits are identified as Allah Dittah son of Allah Bukhash,( resident of Mubarakpur), Muhammad Aftab son of Shahbaz Haraj, Shahid son of Nazar Hussain, Fakhar son of Rab Nawaz, and Waqas son of Sharif.
The arrested dacoit's gang was involved in 11 different heinous crimes.
The police recovered cash Rs 440,000, three motorcycles, two mobile phones, one pistol and one repeater from their possession.
The arrested gang was a symbol of terror in the region, said DPO.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal condemns suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan5 minutes ago
-
CM Murad condoles with bereaved families of martyred soldiers5 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station5 minutes ago
-
CM KP condemns attack on security forces check post in North Waziristan5 minutes ago
-
Three siblings die in roof collapse15 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city15 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive underway in Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
Police solves blind murder case, killers arrested35 minutes ago
-
Call for protecting Shisham from dieback disease in KP35 minutes ago
-
Government urged to start deliberations with business leaders for budget 2024-25: President ICCI35 minutes ago
-
Speaker Punjab Assembly calls on PM35 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted lady teacher, arrested kidnappers45 minutes ago