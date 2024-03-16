Police arrest five dangerous dacoits

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Khanewal Police claimed to have arrested five dangerous dacoits of Allah Dittah Mochi gang including the ring leader and seized cash along with valuables worth Rs one million from their possession.

According to District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq, SHO 12-Meel Police Station Hanif Gujjar along with the police team raided scattered places and managed to arrest the dangerous dacoits gang, namely Allah Dittah Mochi gang.

The arrested dacoits are identified as Allah Dittah son of Allah Bukhash,( resident of Mubarakpur), Muhammad Aftab son of Shahbaz Haraj, Shahid son of Nazar Hussain, Fakhar son of Rab Nawaz, and Waqas son of Sharif.

The arrested dacoit's gang was involved in 11 different heinous crimes.

The police recovered cash Rs 440,000, three motorcycles, two mobile phones, one pistol and one repeater from their possession.

The arrested gang was a symbol of terror in the region, said DPO.