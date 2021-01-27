UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of gutka, liquor and hashish from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi relevant police officers while carrying out raid in their territorial jurisdictions arrested five suspects identified as Jaam Samon, Saain Dino, Ratan, Bheroo jawed and seized 630 packets of Safina gutka,10 liters liquor and 55 grams charas from their possession.

Police has registered cases against accused under control of Narcotics Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

