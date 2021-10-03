Police arrest five drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession from areas lying within Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a team of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid took action against drug pushers and arrested a drug peddler.

The police recovered 2,240 grams hashish from his possession.

In another police action, police of the same police station raided a den and took four accused into custody. The police recovered 90 liters liquor from their possession.

Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have lodged cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in process.