Police arrest five drug peddlers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals on Sunday arrested 5 suspects from different areas besides recovering mainpuri from their possession.

According to police spokesman Forte police while conducting raids in different areas arrested two mainpuri suppliers Asim Ansari having 350 packets of mainpuri, 4 bags of raw material and Nasir Qureshi with 380 packets of mainpuri and raw material while other accomplices of accused managed to escape from scene.

In another raid Cantt Police in different raids arrested two accused Muhammad Asif Kaleri with 4 wine bottles and Muhammad Yahya having large quantity of mainpuri and Indian gutka.

Meanwhile Hatri police also carried out a raid and arrested a drug peddler Asif Raza alias Waheed Mangwano and recovered 300 packets of mainpuri while his two accomplices managed to escape.

Police conducting raid in its territorial jurisdiction arrested an accused Ashfaq Ahmed and recovered 3 bottles of wine.

Police has registered cases against suspects in different police stations.