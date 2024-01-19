Police arrest five drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police here on Friday arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs from their custody.

The spokesman said Dhamial police arrested Umer Razaq for having 1.45 Kg of hashish while Taxila police arrested Sajid and recovered 510 gm of hashish from him.

Ratta Amral Police arrested a criminal namely Nawaz and recovered 10 liters of liquor from him.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.