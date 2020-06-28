UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Narcotics, Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Police arrest five drug peddlers, narcotics, liquor recovered

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics on Sunday, arrested five drug peddlers from different parts of city.

According to details, SHO city police station Saghir Ahmed Mugheri carried out raids in different parts of the city and arrested five suspects identified as Rashid Khaskheli, Dilawar Qureshi, Osama Bhatti, Nisar Qureshi and Manzoor Raho and recovered 500 packets of gutkaa , 25 packets of Safeena Gutkaa, 60 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

