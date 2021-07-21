UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recover 2500 Liter Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Sadar police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2500 liter liquor from their possession here on Wednesday.

The action was taken under the ongoing crackdown initiated under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers, police said.

However, the district police officer has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown.

