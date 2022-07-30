UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers; Recover 3270 Grams Hashish

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids and arrested five alleged drug pushers besides recovering 3270 grams hashish from their possession

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Naseerabad Police held Chanzaib for having 1470 grams hashish while Saddar Wah police rounded up Asif for possessing 1300 grams hashish.

Morgah, Mandra and Naseerabad police held Imran with 120 grams hashish, Shehzad with 380 grams hashish and Umar for having five liters liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.

