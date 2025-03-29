Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recover Illicit Liquor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.
A Police Spokesman informed that SHO B-Section Police Station Sub Inspector Sajid Ali Abbasi during patrolling near Qaimhani village Latifabad unit 10 arrested five accused raid handed namely Dilawar Machi, Muhammad Hassan Malah, Jniad Shaikh, Mitho Soomro and Sajjad Machi and recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor from their possession.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 bike-lifters gangs busted, 11 stolen motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets Sunjay Kumar's family, expresses grief on his death6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in Hazara Division continues against overcharging16 minutes ago
-
District govt active against high meat prices16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee36 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends police for repelling Khawarji Terrorists' Attack on Lakhani Check Post in Dera ..36 minutes ago
-
Motorway police launch crackdown against overloading, overcharging56 minutes ago
-
"LONGi Solar Pakistan" launches drive to distribute ration to poor families56 minutes ago
-
4 bike-lifters arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
Section 144 imposed on aerial firing for peaceful Eid celebration1 hour ago
-
Iran's Cultural Attaché lauds Islamic artwork1 hour ago