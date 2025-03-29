Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

A Police Spokesman informed that SHO B-Section Police Station Sub Inspector Sajid Ali Abbasi during patrolling near Qaimhani village Latifabad unit 10 arrested five accused raid handed namely Dilawar Machi, Muhammad Hassan Malah, Jniad Shaikh, Mitho Soomro and Sajjad Machi and recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor from their possession.