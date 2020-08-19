Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover liquor, gutka

Police in continued crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, gutka and pan shahi from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in continued crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, gutka and pan shahi from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Tharparkar carried out raid over wine factories in jurisdiction of Jhangru police station and arrested three accused identified as Lachman kohli, jummoo and Rano Meghwar and recovered 581 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile SHO vijoto, acting on a tip-off, arrested a suspect Abdul Khalique s/o Sharif Hingorjo and recovered 420 packets of safina gutka and 100 packets of shahi pan from his possession.

Separately SHO chelhaar conducted raid on wine factory and arrested drug peddler jumoo Bheel and seized 95 liters of liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics substance control Act.