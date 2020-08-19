UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recover Liquor, Gutka

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover liquor, gutka

Police in continued crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, gutka and pan shahi from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in continued crackdown against narcotics and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, gutka and pan shahi from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA Tharparkar carried out raid over wine factories in jurisdiction of Jhangru police station and arrested three accused identified as Lachman kohli, jummoo and Rano Meghwar and recovered 581 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile SHO vijoto, acting on a tip-off, arrested a suspect Abdul Khalique s/o Sharif Hingorjo and recovered 420 packets of safina gutka and 100 packets of shahi pan from his possession.

Separately SHO chelhaar conducted raid on wine factory and arrested drug peddler jumoo Bheel and seized 95 liters of liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Tharparkar Virat Kohli From

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

59 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

Mali Rebels Choose Col. Assimi Goita as Leader - R ..

32 seconds ago

China-Backed Hackers Infiltrated 10 Taiwanese Agen ..

34 seconds ago

Balochistan reports 33 more coronavirus cases

37 seconds ago

Canada Opposition Party Accuses Trudeau of Cover-U ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.