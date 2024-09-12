Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, gutka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered mainpuri and gutka from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) City Police station Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held five accused Rehan Mughal, Sajid Yousufzai, Ali Sher Baloch, Hasnain Bengali and Zuber Shaikh and recovered mainpuri and Indian gutka from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.