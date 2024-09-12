Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recover Mainpuri, Gutka
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered mainpuri and gutka from their possession.
Station House Officer (SHO) City Police station Inspector Ghulam Asghar Tunio along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held five accused Rehan Mughal, Sajid Yousufzai, Ali Sher Baloch, Hasnain Bengali and Zuber Shaikh and recovered mainpuri and Indian gutka from their possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farewell event held in Commissioner office2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari visits district including Katcha area; urges enhanced efforts in polio eradication campai ..2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of price control magistrates2 minutes ago
-
SALU VC Dr Yousuf Khuskh meets SMIU VC2 minutes ago
-
Training on 'Gender Based Violence' held for courts staff2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Delegation voices concerns at UNHRC General Debate on HR Violations in IIOJ&K11 minutes ago
-
Salik reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fight religious extremism, promoting interfaith harmony11 minutes ago
-
Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 held in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Women possess immense potential for skill development, art and design: Governor11 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO gears up to mark World Space Week through series of activities11 minutes ago
-
Mari for strengthening Sindh's Agricultural industry through CPEC12 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture holds syndicate meeting12 minutes ago