Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers, Recovered Drug

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:41 PM

Police arrest five drug peddlers, recovered drug

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :District police headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ameer Saud Magsi has seized 400 packets of Z21 during a thorough search of the suspected car.

In a massive action against drug dealers and criminals across the district, Qazi Ahmed Police have claimed to arrest two accused identified as Imdad Ali and Khadim Hussain.

SSP vowed that elimination of social evils from the city limits was his priority. He said that the city would be made crime free.

On the other hand District Sanghar Police in a big action against drugs arrested three real brothers and a woman involved in drug trafficking and seized huge quantities of drugs from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

