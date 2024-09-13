Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Drug Peddlers With Six Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest five drug peddlers with six kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover six kg charras and arrested five accused, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Kalar Syedan, Rattaamral, Gujar Khan, and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested five drug pushers namely Saqib, Shehzad, Abdul Jabbar, Nazamuddin, and Rizwan and recovered total over six kg charras from their possession.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said adding that actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

