Police Arrest Five For Aerial Firing, Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police held an accused namely Saqib Ali who was allegedly involved in aerial firing. Police also recovered a 12 bore rifle and rounds from his possession.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Bilal for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Saddar Wah police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from Muhammad Fayyaz.

Similarly, Rawat police held Yasrab Ali with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Murree police arrested Junaid and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

