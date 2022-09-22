Police arrest five for aerial firing, possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan on Thursday conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for aerial firing and possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah, Race Course, Gujar Khan, and Mandra police arrested Adil, Isra Razaq, Talha, Attiqur Rehman and Ajmair and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.