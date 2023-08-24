Open Menu

Police Arrest Five For Carrying Illegal Weapons





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police arrested five outlaws and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Mandra, New Town, Gujar Khan and Dhamial police conducted raids and held five accused, namely Toqeer, Tofeeq, Imran, Khurram, and Hamza and recovered five 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

