Police arrest five for killing their brother in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested five persons including two real brothers of the deceased in a blind murder case after thorough investigation.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam said that Ahmed Raza Asif submitted an application with Muzaffarabad police on December 18 for registration of a case against unknown persons for killing his brother, Muhammad Waqar Asif (24).

The police registered the case (FIR No 1254/19) under Section 302 against unknown killers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla and SP Cantt Javed Ahmed Khan to arrest the killers.

The police resolved the case and arrested complainant Ahmed Raza Asif, his brother Muhammad Junaid and three friends Babar Ali, Muhammad Yasin and Shahzad.

The accused have confessed that they killed Muhammad Waqar Asif over a land dispute.

CPO Muhammad Zubair announced cash prize and certificates for the police team.