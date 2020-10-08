Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Chontra, R.A.

Bazaar and Westridge Police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested five persons namely Jameel Shah, Gul, Tahir, Shahbaz and Muhammad Atif and recovered illegal weapons including three Kalashnikov and two, 9 MM and 30 bore pistols and huge quantity of rounds of different bores from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.